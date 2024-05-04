Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor begin filming | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. The actress who made a smashing debut with Dhadak, has showcased her versatility in various films including Roohi, Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry and Mili among others. The actress is all geared up for her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and also shared an update on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to announce that the shoot of the film had begun. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Love is about to take centre stage! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s journey with their family begins today. Send love & blessings! SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!". In the video, the team of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and other actors participated in a Pooja ceremony.

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Congratulations@janhvikapoor madam, Congratulations@varundvn sir, Congratulations@karanjohar sir, Congratulations@apoorva1972 sir God Bless You both for your new movie #SSKTK super duper blockbuster from Vinay". Another user wrote, "Love to see you both together". "all the best veedee and entire team", wrote the third user.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is all set to enthral the audience. The filmmaker is known for his work in the 'Dulhania' franchise. This film is produced by Hero Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan and is all set for theatrical release on April 18, 2025. Varun and Janhvi will be seen together after 2023's Bawaal in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial was released on Prime Video.

