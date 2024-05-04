'An emotional day for me...', Kareena Kapoor on being appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor surprised her fans with some exciting information. The Bollywood actress who is currently basking in the success of her latest film The Crew has added one more feather to her achievements. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that she has been appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador. Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share her happiness and gratitude.

Along with a picture of her, she wrote in the caption, "An emotional day for me… I am honoured to be appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador. Working with @unicefindia over the past 10 years has been truly enriching and insightful. I am proud of the work that we have done and am reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children."

She added, "A special thank you to the entire team who have been tirelessly working for the rights of women and children across the country. I am inspired every day and am looking forward to our continued partnership. I am very happy to welcome Gauranshi, Kartik, Vinisha and Nahid to the UNICEF India family as our newest Youth Advocates. I would also like to congratulate UNICEF India and celebrate 75 years of the incredible impact they have had on the lives of children in India. I pledge to continue to be a voice #ForEveryChild.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in The Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in extended cameo roles. The story of Crew revolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. There is a twist in her simple life when she finds herself entangled in the conspiracy of one person. The Crew was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film Singham Again. Earlier, the makers had also released a new look from the film. She will be playing the role of Avni (Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has played the role of Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife Avni Bajirao Singham in the movie.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again will also feature Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. Singham Again is the third instalment of the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on Independence Day in 2024.

