Janhvi Kapoor attends KKR vs MI match at Wankhede stadium, promotes her film Mr & Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor, Sridevi. Following in her mother's footsteps, Janhvi made her foray into acting in 2018. 'Dhadak' was her debut film, and since then she has come a long way. The actress was recently seen at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match. Pictures of her are now going viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Mahis day out Mr Mahi missed you there @rajkummar_rao". She even posed with her Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma. The Mahi on her T-shirt referred to her upcoming cricket film, Mr and Mrs Mahi.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi was announced by producer Karan Johar in November 2021 and its shooting began in May 2022. The film is a sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Mr & Mrs Mahi will now be released on May 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. Another Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in this film. Saif's role as an antagonist in Prabhas' Adipurush was liked by the audience.

