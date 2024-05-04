Queen of Tears star Park Sung Hoon cries for THIS reason, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Park Sung Hoon

South Korean actor Park Sung Hoon is currently basking in the success of the latest hit drama Queen of Tears. The actor who gained recognition after playing the villain role in the series The Glory has a soft heart. The video of him having an emotional breakdown after watching a certain clip is now going viral on social media. Netizens too reacted to the same.

In the short clip, Park Sung Hoon is seen watching the last scene of episode 16 of Queen of Tears. Seeing the main lead couple reuniting again in heaven made him emotional and couldn't control his tears. Netizens too consoled the actor in the comment section. One user wrote, "He was a great actor, he embodied a character, except he's a cat". Another user wrote, "The marketing team doing their best to make people hate him less. Little by little, got it. No one cheered when he showed up to the closing party." "I don't know why people hate him, he's just an actor", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Park Sung Hoon made his presence felt in the South Korean film industry in a movie titled A Frozen Flower. He gained prominence in Rooftop Room Cat and The History Boys. His other notable works include The Glory, The Moon Embracing the Sun, The Bequeathed and Not Others among others. He has also worked in films including Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, The Distributors, Hail to Hell and Juvenile Offender among others.

Meanwhile, Queen of Tears is creating waves worldwide with the brilliant acting skills of the cast and intriguing storyline. The series tells the story of The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis until love miraculously begins to bloom again. Queen of Tears stars Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Joo-bin, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon and Yoon Bomi among others. The show airs on OTT platform Netflix.

