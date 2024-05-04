Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer to star in 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer

Hugh Jackman who is all geared up to reprise his role of Wolverine in the upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine will be featuring in another upcoming project. The upcoming film will also star Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, best known for playing the role of Villanelle. According to a report in PTI, the duo will collaborate for "The Death of Robin Hood", a darker take on the classic Robin Hood tale. Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer "Pig" and the upcoming "A Quiet Place: Day One", will helm the project.

The film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battle-worn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman. The Death of Robin Hood" will start production in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman who will be seen in Wolverine and Deadpool, will star Ryan Reynolds. The reunion of Wolverine and Deadpool in the new version comes after the duo starred together in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Gavin Hood directed the fourth part of the franchise. The film also featured Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, Dominic Monaghan. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden, and Karan Soni. Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to be released on July 26.

Actress Jodie Comer gained recognition after starring in My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster. Her other notable works in films include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Free Guy, The Last Duel and The End We Start From among others. The actress has also starred in TV shows including The Royal Today, Law & Order: UK, Remember Me, Thirteen, The White Princess and Killing Eve among others.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda collaborates with director Ravi Kiran Kola for rural action drama flick | Know more

Also Read: Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar: Netizens point out factual ERRORS in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series