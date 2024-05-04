Vijay Deverakonda collaborates with director Ravi Kiran Kola for rural action drama flick | Know more

Follow us on Image Source : X Vijay Deverakonda

Pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda has joined hands with filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola and producer Dil Raju for a new film. The film will mark the first collaboration of Vijay with the director. The makers are yet to announce the title, star cast and the release date of the upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled film will also mark Vijay's first-ever rural action drama. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ravi Kiran Kola posted a picture of himself with the actor and the producer. ''It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda. Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu. #SVC59 Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time,'' Ravi Kiran wrote along with the picture.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is written and directed by Parasuram. Dil Raju and Shirish have co-produced the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. With few days of its theatrical release and low box office collections, the film landed on Prime Video. It is available in Telugu and Tamil, followed by dubs in Malayalam and Kannada.

The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in VD 12. There are reports that he can play the role of a policeman in this film. Moreover, Vijay's manager was also spotted with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Hence, it's possible that Neel may want to sign Vijay for his next directorial.

