The Boys season 4 trailer: Karl Urban as Billy Butcher unleashes a deadly virus on Supes | WATCH

The Boys season 4 will premiere on June 13, 2024.

Makers of popular streaming series The Boys have unveiled trailer for its fourth season. The trailer was unveiled at the multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, CCXP Mexico. The trailer shows the world on the edge as the secondary antagonist Victoria Neuman gets closer to the Oval Office. The superhero series will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. Actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit showcased the season four trailer at the Comic Con Experience Mexico on Friday evening.

What's inside the trailer?

In the trailer, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who is running out of time, lets his teammates in on the secret, he plans to unleash a deadly virus on the supe community. He is joined in his quest by a new character, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who shares the same goal, which is the end of superheroes.

Meanwhile, Victoria Neuman (Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Starr), who is consolidating his power. The Boys is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

In India, the show will stream with several language options including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

(With PTI inputs)

