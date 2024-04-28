Akshay Kumar starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khel Khel Mein cast

Seems like 2024 is also going to be packed for Akshay Kumar. After his latest release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled Khel Khel Mein. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date. The starcast of the film too took to their social media handles to share the news.

Along with announcing the release date, the makers also shared a picture of the whole cast. The caption read, "get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06." Fans too thronged the comment section in excitement seeing the star-studded cast. One user wrote, "Superbly Excited For Akshay Kumar Back In Comic Role". Another user wrote, "Good to see you all in one movie frame you all are my favourite." "Wonderful Team :) Happiness is real when shared," wrote the third user.

“Khel Khel Mein” features an ensemble cast that also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is all set to release on September 6 this year. Mudassar Aziz is best known for his works including Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan will be sharing screen space for the second time after "Heyy Babyy". Apart from the duo, the comedy-drama also starred Vidya Balan, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh and Anupam Kher among others. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film was released in 2007.

Meanwhile on the work front, apart from Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Welcome to Jungle which is set for Christmas 2024 release. He also has another film Sarfira in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on July 12.

