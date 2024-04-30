Son Pari to Diya Aur Baati Hum: 5 iconic Indian TV shows that will make you nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : IDMB Popular Indian TV shows: Son Pari and Diya Aur Baati Hum

Indian Television has churned out some of the finest shows over the years. From the hilarious adventures of the Khichdi family to Sushma Malhotra aka Nani from Shararat weaving magic, these shows remain memorable even after many decades. Let’s take a trip down to a few of our favourite shows that will make us feel nostalgic.

1. Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

This popular sitcom is one of the most popular among the netizens today. The show tells the story of three women belonging to three different generations of a family who inherit supernatural powers. They practise magic for fun and also to solve their daily problems. Shararat featured Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal, Poonam Narula and Karanvir Bohra.

2. Son Pari

The TV show follows the story of a young girl named Fruity who receives a magical ball and how she overcomes every challenge and fights with the antagonists with the help of a fairy named Son Pari. The show featured Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Kaivalya Chheda, Ashok Lokhande and Akul Tripathi among others.

3. Khichdi

Khichdi is the story of the chaotic Parekh family and their hilarious adventures. The TV show featured Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak and Richa Bhadra.

4. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, the Indian vampire TV show became an instant when it was released. The show follows the story of Pia who joins a new college in Dehradun and soon, falls in love with Abhay. However, she is unaware of the fact that he is a vampire. The TV show features Vivia Dsena, Sukriti Kandpal, Priya Wal, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Mohit Keswani and Madhura Naik among others.

5. Diya Aur Baati Hum

Diya Aur Baati Hum is the story of Sandhya, an educated woman, who wishes to become an IPS officer. However, despite the stiff opposition from her in-laws, she can achieve her dream with the help of her husband, Sooraj. The TV show is the story of Deepika Singh, Anas Rashid, Pooja Singh, Kanika Maheshwari, Neil Bhatt and Neelu Vaghela among others.

