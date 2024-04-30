Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Son Pari to Diya Aur Baati Hum: 5 iconic Indian TV shows that will make you nostalgic

Son Pari to Diya Aur Baati Hum: 5 iconic Indian TV shows that will make you nostalgic

Indian Television has always been a vital part of our life. From fantasy shows to comedy shows, here are a few of the classic Indian sitcoms you can revisit right now. Scroll down to read more.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 11:19 IST
Popular Indian TV shows: Son Pari and Diya Aur Baati Hum
Image Source : IDMB Popular Indian TV shows: Son Pari and Diya Aur Baati Hum

Indian Television has churned out some of the finest shows over the years. From the hilarious adventures of the Khichdi family to Sushma Malhotra aka Nani from Shararat weaving magic, these shows remain memorable even after many decades. Let’s take a trip down to a few of our favourite shows that will make us feel nostalgic. 

1. Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

This popular sitcom is one of the most popular among the netizens today. The show tells the story of three women belonging to three different generations of a family who inherit supernatural powers. They practise magic for fun and also to solve their daily problems. Shararat featured Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal, Poonam Narula and Karanvir Bohra

2. Son Pari

The TV show follows the story of a young girl named Fruity who receives a magical ball and how she overcomes every challenge and fights with the antagonists with the help of a fairy named Son Pari. The show featured Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Kaivalya Chheda, Ashok Lokhande and Akul Tripathi among others. 

3. Khichdi

 Khichdi is the story of the chaotic Parekh family and their hilarious adventures. The TV show featured Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak and Richa Bhadra. 

4. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, the Indian vampire TV show became an instant when it was released. The show follows the story of Pia who joins a new college in Dehradun and soon, falls in love with Abhay. However, she is unaware of the fact that he is a vampire. The TV show features Vivia Dsena, Sukriti Kandpal, Priya Wal,  Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Mohit Keswani and Madhura Naik among others. 

5. Diya Aur Baati Hum

Diya Aur Baati Hum is the story of Sandhya, an educated woman, who wishes to become an IPS officer. However, despite the stiff opposition from her in-laws, she can achieve her dream with the help of her husband, Sooraj. The TV show is the story of Deepika Singh, Anas Rashid, Pooja Singh, Kanika Maheshwari, Neil Bhatt and Neelu Vaghela among others.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil wins netizens hearts with THIS generous act | WATCH

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at ISL semi-final match in Mumbai | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tv News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement