Irrfan Khan's son Babil wins netizens hearts with THIS generous act | WATCH

Late actor Irrfan Khan made his own identity in the film and was one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He was known for his incredible screen presence and his son Babil is taking his legacy forward. Babil Khan is winning hearts with his recent heartwarming act. The video is now going viral on social media.

Babil Khan has donated Rs 50,000 to a YouTuber named PremKumar, who goes by the name YouNick Viral Vlogs. In the video, Babil Khan is seen donating money to deal with the water crisis. He also said to the YouTuber, "Mera naam likhne ki jarurat nahi hai, tu acha kaam kar raha hai". After the video surfaced, fans took to social media to praise the actor for his generous act. One user wrote, Brilliant! Best wishes to both on this warming news”. Another user wrote, “Babil irfan kaa baccha dil kaa saccha.....”. “Man with Zero attitude”, wrote the third user.

The YouTuber too took to the comment section to express his gratitude. He wrote, “Dear Babil Khan, I can't thank you enough for your incredible support. Your generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai Village. Your donation of 50k rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your kindness is making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thank you for being a shining example of compassion and empathy. Your support gives us hope for a better tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil Khan made his debut in the 2022 film Qala. Directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, the film also features Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover and Girija Oak. Anushka Sharma too made a special appearance in the film. With a brilliant storyline and acting skills, the film was appreciated by the netizens. Babil Khan’s other works include the film Friday Night Plan with Juhi Chawla and the series The Railway Men, also featuring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu. Babil Khan will next be seen in the film The Umesh Chronicles.

