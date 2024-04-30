K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN release new album, unveil new music video of 'Maestro'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN

K-pop band SEVENTEEN is back with another album. The popular boy group who have been captivating fans with their music and charm, released their album titled '17 is Right Here'. They also unveiled a new lead single "MAESTRO" weaves in elements from SEVENTEEN's past seven releases – "Adore U", "VERY NICE", "Oh My!", "Fear", "Rock with You", "CHEERS", and "Super". "17 is Right Here" has received more than 3 million pre-orders as of April 19, said the group's agency Pledis Entertainment.

"17 is Right Here" is composed of four new tracks, Korean versions of eight previously-released Japanese lead singles, 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, and a digital-only instrumental version of the group's debut single, "Adore U". The music video for "MAESTRO" is set in a dark dystopian world where anything, including music and art, can be easily created with technology. Led by leader S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the South Korean boy band is popular for self-producing most of their work and fair line distribution in their soundtracks.

Joshua, Woozi, Jeonghan, DK, and Seungkwan comprise the vocal unit. While S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo, and Vernon are part of the hip-hop unit, Hoshi, Jun, Dino, and The8 form the performance unit. The members of SEVENTEEN have also shown their versatility through three: "LALALI" captures hip-hop unit's confidence, while "Spell" delivers the performance unit's sentiment of love and "Cheers to Youth" embodies the vocal unit's celebration of simple joys of life. Members including Woozi, S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, The8, and Dino have taken part in the production.

For the unversed, SEVENTEEN consists of consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group made their debut in 2015 and since then they have weaving back-to-back chartbusters. Their popular songs include Super, HOT, Rock With You, Don't Wanna Cry, Pretty U, Adore U, Cheers, Clap, Hit, April Shower, Shadow, World and Home Run among others.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at ISL semi-final match in Mumbai | WATCH

Also Read: Finally! 'Mufasa' teaser is out now, prequel of 'The Lion King' to be released on THIS day