'Hum bahut pareshaan hain', TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh's father talks about his missing son

More than two weeks have passed since actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing. Till now the police has not been able to trace the actor. While the TMKOC actors were seen praying to meet him as soon as possible, his family is yearning to hug their son with each passing day. Recently, Harjeet Singh, father of Roshan Singh Sodhi alias Gurucharan Singh, said that he is missing his son a lot.

Gurucharan Singh's father spoke about his missing son

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurcharan Singh's father, while speaking exclusively to Times of India, said, "Whatever has happened with my son is very shocking, we don't know how to deal with it. We are all very upset and have approached the police. We are eagerly waiting for an update from them. We are all waiting for our son to come back."

Let us tell you that, Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22, 2024, a day after he celebrated his father's birthday. While talking about the same, Harjeet Singh said, "We did not have any celebration, we were all together in the house and I was feeling very good. The next day my son had to go to Mumbai.

Here's what happened on April 22nd

According to reports, on the day Gurucharan Singh Sodhi went missing when he left home to go to Mumbai, his friend Bhakti Soni was supposed to receive him at the airport. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's friend said that she had gone to the airport, she waited for him and even called him, but the actor did not reach Mumbai.

Recently, citing police sources, News 18 had claimed in its report that Gurucharan Singh had left his phone in the Palam area. In the CCTV footage obtained by the police, he could be seen moving from one rickshaw to another.

