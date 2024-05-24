Prabhas starrer Salaar: Cease Fire gears up for world TV premiere | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Prabhas starrer Salaar: Cease Fire world TV premiere announced

Everyone loves a relaxed weekend to unwind, and what’s better than ending the month on an action-packed note with an engaging movie to watch? This month, Star Gold brings the highly anticipated world television premiere of the much-loved action film ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, featuring an all-star cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire World Television premiere

Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ was a commercial hit at the box office. The film offers a perfect blend of strong storytelling, Prabhas's powerful performance in the titular role, and Prashanth Neel’s masterful direction. Set in the intense world of Khansaar, the movie features never-before-seen action sequences, a compelling emotional narrative, and stellar performances from the entire cast, particularly Prithviraj Sukumaran. Now the superhit film is all set to hit tv. Star Gold has a delightful treat coming this month. Mark your calendars for the world television premiere of ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ on 25th May 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.

Salaar Part 1 box office

Having ruled the box office with a whopping collection of over 700 crores, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has firmly established itself as the biggest blockbuster of the year. Its success wasn’t confined to Indian shores; the film also captivated international audiences, making a significant impact in overseas markets, including Japan. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan Dunki's the film was able to have a monstrous run at the box office.

Now audience has been eagerly waiting for the sequel of Salaar. The first part ended on an interesting note and the audience is eager to know the further story in the lives of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas' characters. Moreover, the second part will also deal with the romantic aspect of Shruti Haasan and Prabhas. Salaar Part 1 merely dealt with the backgrounder of each character.

