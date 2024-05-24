After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava, Triptii Dimri roped for dance number in Pushpa 2: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri may have been roped in for dance number in Pushpa 2

Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal' was released on 1 December 2023. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the Qala actor Triptii Dimri also played an important role in this film. After this film, she became an overnight sensation on social media. According to media reports, Dimri can now be seen in Allu Arjun's much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Triptii Dimri replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

According to media reports, Triptii has been finalised by the makers of 'Pushpa 2' for a dance number in the sequel. If the reports are to be believed then, she will be seen setting the stage on fire with Allu Arjun in this new dance number. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

Samantha created a stir with her dance number in Pushpa

In the film Pushpa 1: The Rise, Samantha Ruth Prabhu created a stir with the explosive item number 'Oo Antava' with Allu. Samantha's dance moves in this song were also praised a lot. The actor literally took all the spotlight away from her divorce news to this song.

Pushpa 2 second song to be released today

Currently, the makers of 'Pushpa 2' will release the second song 'Angaron' today. This song will be filmed on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. At present, the teaser video of this song has been shared, in which Rashmika Mandanna was seen doing dance steps in her 'Srivalli' style.

Latest update on Pushpa 2

The last phase of the shooting of 'Pushpa 2' directed by Sukumar is going on. Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen in the lead role in the film. Earlier this year, the makers of Pushpa 2 released the teaser of the film on Allu Arjun's birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen in a unique avatar wearing a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. Also, Allu was seen in heavy make-up with traditional gold and flower jewelery. Allu and Rashmika's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on 15 August 2024 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also Read: Laila Khan case: Mumbai Court sentences step-father to death for murder of Rajesh Khanna's co-actor, 5 others