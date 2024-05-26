Gaurav, Nitin become winners of Dance Deewane 2024; Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit present award

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS' INSTAGRAM Gaurav and Nitin win Dance Deewane 2024

In the finale of Colors channel's popular program 'Dance Deewane' held on Saturday night, Nitin and Gaurav won the title match and wore the victorious crown. Cash prizes of Rs 20 lakh were given to the winners on the occasion. The presence of actor Kartik Aryan was most special in the finale and Madhuri Dixit also added a lot of colour during this period. When Nitin and Gaurav were paired in 'Dance Deewane', they had no idea that their chemistry on stage would be tagged as the dancing heroes of North and South. Nitin from Bengaluru and Gaurav from Delhi helped each other in this program from the beginning.

Here's what Judge Madhuri Dixit had to say about the winners

During the entire show, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene took them out of her purse several times and gave them omens and encouraged both of them. Wishing both the winners of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “Congratulations to Nitin and Gaurav for winning the trophy and the hearts of the audience! Many of his performances were masterpieces and I am sure his artistry will continue to amaze the world. I am sure he will inspire the coming and senior generations as well.” Suniel Shetty says, “It has been a grand finale! Congratulations to Nitin and Gaurav for showing their passion for dance and staying on the stage with an amazing performance till their victory.”

Nitin, looking excited with this victory, said, “In this competition, the most skilled dancers of four generations were there. And winning it now feels like a dream come true.” While his fellow winner Gaurav said on this occasion, “I salute my parents and gurus, who trained me and recognized my potential.”

Kartik Aaryan's presence on Dance Deewane finale

At the beginning of the finale, Madhuri Dixit Nene created a stir on the stage by dancing on 'Khoya Hai' and when Sunil Shetty gave a touching performance on the song 'Sandesh Aate Hain' from the film 'Border', everyone's eyes became moist. Actor Kartik Aryan attended the finale to promote his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. The trio of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' artists Krishna, Kashmira and Sudesh also made people laugh a lot on this occasion.

