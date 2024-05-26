Sunrisers Hyderabad register all-time unwanted record in history of IPL finals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins during the KKR v SRH IPL 2024 final in Chennai on May 26, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders produced a brilliant bowling display to bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad to just 113 total in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on May 26. After electing to bat first, Pat Cummins' side witnessed an embarrassing collapse and conceded an all-time unwanted record in the history of the IPL finals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the lowest-ever total in the IPL finals while batting first. After dominating the 2024 season with aggressive cricket and with three 250-plus totals, SRH struggled to replicate their form in the summit clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mumbai Indians previously held the record of the lowest total in IPL finals when they were restricted to a 129/8 total against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final. Notably, the five-time champions defended that total by bowling out their opponents on just 125.

Lowest Totals in IPL Finals

113 - by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 129 - by Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 130 - by Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 143 - by Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009 148 - by Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2013

Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins top-scored with 24 runs off 19 balls to power his team past 100. In-form openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma struggled to contribute with single-digit scores while the star wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen added 16 runs off 17 balls.

For the Knight Riders, Mitchell Starc bowled out dangerous Abhishek in the very first over and also claimed a big wicket of Rahul Tripathi's to put SRH under pressure. Andre Russell pricked three wickets for 19 and Harshit Rana bagged two to contribute in KKR's dominance with a ball.

More to follow...