Sunday, May 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata, Sunrisers eye ultimate glory at Chepauk
Live now

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata, Sunrisers eye ultimate glory at Chepauk

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet each other for the third and final time in the IPL 2024 with the ultimate prize well in sight. Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins will look to add on another Silverware for their franchises in the IPL 2024 final.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2024 17:21 IST
KKR face SRH in IPL 2024 final.
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR face SRH in IPL 2024 final.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata, Sunrisers eye ultimate glory at Chepauk

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad go face-to-face with each other for the ultimate prize in the Indian Premier League 2024. The top two teams of another gruelling IPL season square off in the biggest battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Not many expected these two to be in the final but they displayed enough reasons to be considered the best teams of the season. Shreyas Iyer will be looking to keep his team's strong momentum going and end a nine-year wait for a Silverware for his franchise, while Pat Cummins is eyeing glory in his first leadership role in T20. Follow for all the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 26, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final: Which team has played the most number of finals?

    Chennai Super Kings sit on top with the most appearances in an IPL final. They have played 10 finals. Mumbai Indians have six final appearances, this is KKR's fourth IPL appearance while SRH are making their third appearance in the summit clash.

  • May 26, 2024 5:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final: Shreyas, Cummins eye the glory!

    Shreyas Iyer is the only captain in IPL history to have led two different teams into an IPL final and when he steps onto the field today, he will have a chance to join MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, his mentor Gautam Gambhir and Hardik Pandya as the only IPL winning captains. 

    Pat Cummins has won pretty much everything as a captain. The WTC Championship, the Ashes retention, the ODI World Cup - he already has a great resume in his short leadership gig. While he has been successful in the longer formats, this is his first leadership stint in T20 cricket. What a moment it would be if he could get his arms over the IPL trophy at the maiden shot.

  • May 26, 2024 4:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH: IPL 2024 final calling!!

    It called and they have arrived!! KKR and SRH are set to face each other in the showdown clash of the gruelling league that goes on for over two months every year. It takes a great level of testing to reach where they are, but only one of them will go all the way and lift that trophy which many dream of. The final called them and KKR and SRH have arrived!! Stay tuned with us as I Varun Malik, take you across this finale at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement