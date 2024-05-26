KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata, Sunrisers eye ultimate glory at Chepauk

Shreyas Iyer is the only captain in IPL history to have led two different teams into an IPL final and when he steps onto the field today, he will have a chance to join MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, his mentor Gautam Gambhir and Hardik Pandya as the only IPL winning captains.

Pat Cummins has won pretty much everything as a captain. The WTC Championship, the Ashes retention, the ODI World Cup - he already has a great resume in his short leadership gig. While he has been successful in the longer formats, this is his first leadership stint in T20 cricket. What a moment it would be if he could get his arms over the IPL trophy at the maiden shot.