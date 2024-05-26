KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata, Sunrisers eye ultimate glory at Chepauk

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata, Sunrisers eye ultimate glory at ChepaukKKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad go face-to-face with each other for the ultimate prize in the Indian Premier League 2024. The top two teams of another gruelling IPL season square off in the biggest battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Not many expected these two to be in the final but they displayed enough reasons to be considered the best teams of the season. Shreyas Iyer will be looking to keep his team's strong momentum going and end a nine-year wait for a Silverware for his franchise, while Pat Cummins is eyeing glory in his first leadership role in T20. Follow for all the latest updates.