West Indies suffer major injury blow ahead of T20 World Cup 2024; Obed McCoy named replacement

West Indies suffered a huge injury blow to their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, May 26. The star all-rounder Jason Holder has been ruled out due to an injury and was replaced by the fast bowler Obed McCoy.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed an injury to Holder and also named five reserve players. All-rounder Kyle Mayers, a surprise exclusion from the 15-member squad, was snubbed again but found a place in the reserves.

A statement from the CWI revealed that Holder suffered an injury during the County Championship for Worcestershire earlier this month and failed to recover on time.

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up," a lead CWI selector Desmond Haynes said. "His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon. While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's calibre, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2024 updated:

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.

Reserve Players: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh and Andre Fletcher.

