Sunday, May 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. West Indies suffer major injury blow ahead of T20 World Cup 2024; Obed McCoy named replacement

West Indies suffer major injury blow ahead of T20 World Cup 2024; Obed McCoy named replacement

Rovman Powell leads a strong 15-member West Indies squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the hosts are drawn in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, PNG and Uganda. The Caribbean side will kick off their campaign against PNG in Guyana on June 1.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2024 20:18 IST
West Indies cricket players
Image Source : GETTY West Indies players during the T20I game against England in December 2023

West Indies suffered a huge injury blow to their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, May 26. The star all-rounder Jason Holder has been ruled out due to an injury and was replaced by the fast bowler Obed McCoy.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed an injury to Holder and also named five reserve players. All-rounder Kyle Mayers, a surprise exclusion from the 15-member squad, was snubbed again but found a place in the reserves.  

A statement from the CWI revealed that Holder suffered an injury during the County Championship for Worcestershire earlier this month and failed to recover on time. 

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up," a lead CWI selector Desmond Haynes said. "His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon. While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's calibre, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2024 updated:

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron HetmyerShai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.

Related Stories
'Price has come 20 Cr': Shreyas, Cummins get involved in banter during auto-ride ahead of IPL final

'Price has come 20 Cr': Shreyas, Cummins get involved in banter during auto-ride ahead of IPL final

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Kolkata continue to pick wickets as Sunrisers struggle

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final live score: Kolkata continue to pick wickets as Sunrisers struggle

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and all you need to kno

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and all you need to kno

Reserve Players: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh and Andre Fletcher.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement