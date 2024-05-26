General Manoj C Pande's services as the Chief of the Army Staff extended for one month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COAS General Manoj C Pande

In a latest development Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has extended the services of General Manoj Pande as nation's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) for one month till June 30. General Pande was set to retire from his office on May 31.

The Ministry of Defence issued a press release announing the extension. As per the release, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, on May 26, 2024, approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj C Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31, 2024), i.e. up to June 30, 2024, under Rule 16 A (4) of the Army Rules 1954. He was appointed as the COAS on April 30, 2022. He was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). He held the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over as the COAS.

Currently, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff is Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi. It is worth mentioning that General Pande's successor has still not been named.