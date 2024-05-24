Madhuri Dixit feeds Rasmalai to Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty hails Chandu Champion's transformation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Madhuri Dixit feeds Rasmalai to Kartik Aaryan on Dance Deewane 4 sets

Kartik Aaryan, who's currently gearing up for his much-awaited film "Chandu Champion" produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan was the special guest on the season finale of a popular dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'. Sharing the stage with veteran actors like Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty, Kartik was given a delightfully sweet welcome with his favourite Indian dessert, 'rasmalai'.

Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan's Rasmalai moment

Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan's Rasmalai moment was extra sweet was that Kartik has been off sugar for over a year and a half, dedicating himself to a strict and challenging diet for his role in "Chandu Champion". As Madhuri and Suneil presented him with the treat, the moment was filled with playful banter and shared laughter, celebrating his perseverance and discipline. Madhuri and Suneil couldn’t help but heap praise on Kartik for his dedication and versatility. Both veterans expressed their excitement for "Chandu Champion", confidently predicting it to be a blockbuster hit.

Chandu Champion's first song will be out today

While the audiences are still sinking into the magic of the extraordinary trailer 'Chandu Champion', the makers have another special surprise for everyone in the store. The music of the film, composed by Pritam, is said to be the special one, and the teaser of 'Satyaanas' promises a perfect kick-start to the musical journey of this extraordinary story. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics for the song, and it is said to be the celebratory song from the film with young recruits of the Indian Army. The song choreographed by Bosco-Caesar is sure to infuse the fun atmosphere and promises to be a chartbuster. Pritam's music and tunes are set to be a rage, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

