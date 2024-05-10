Loki star Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe to feature in biopic on mountaineer Tenzing Norgay

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe

Hollywood stars Willem Dafoe and Tom Hiddleston are set to feature together in a biopic on legendary Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, one of the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest. According to a report in PTI, the film, titled "Tenzing", will feature "Loki" star Hiddleston as Hillary, while "Poor Things" actor Dafoe will play the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt.

The movie comes from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, who has the exclusive rights to tell Tenzing’s story via his family and has a close relationship with the Sherpa community. Norgay was the Sherpa guide of Edmund Hillary and the two had scaled the treacherous terrains of the world’s highest mountain peak in May 1953. The makers are currently in search of an actor to play the lead role.

After six previous attempts, Tenzing risked everything for one final venture. He had to navigate treacherous politics and perilous weather as he embarked on the most significant climb of his life. Tenzing will be produced by Liz Watts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films, alongside Peedom and Davies. Filmmaker David Michod will executive produce along with Simon Gillis and Norbu Tenzing. Through it all, he did so with humour, warmth, and generosity towards his fellow climbers, but also deep reverence and respect for the sacred Mother Goddess of his Mountain, Chomolungma

According to the official synopsis, the movie will show how Tibetan-born Tenzing and New Zealand mountaineer Hillary, both outsiders on a British Expedition, defied insurmountable odds to achieve what was once thought impossible, reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest.

For the unversed, Willem Dafoe gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Goblin in the 2002 film Spiderman. His other notable works include Poor Things, Inside, American Psycho, The Boondock Saints, Antichrist, Platoon, Aquaman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, John Wick and Death Note among others.

Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing the role of Loki in MCU, has also featured in other popular films and series including The Night Manager, Wallander, Crimson Peak, Kong Skull, Thor: The Dark World, War Horse, High-Rise, The Essex Serpent and Early Man among others.

Also Read: Red, White & Royal Blue: Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez set to return for sequel

Also Read: 'It was all...', Karan Johar pens a lengthy note about his experience of filming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil