UP Congress urges high command to field Rahul from Amethi, Priyanka Raebareli, no decision yet

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was held on Saturday. The Uttar Pradesh Congress urged the top party leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively for the Lok Sabha polls at the meeting. According to the sources, no decision was taken on the proposal. The meeting was held to discuss the remaining seats for Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said AICC in-charge of party Affairs in Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey and CLP leader in the state Aradhana Mishra requested Kharge and party leader Sonia Gandhi to field both Rahul and Priyanka from the Gandhi family's traditional seats.

Kharge, various members of the all-important panel also supported the views of the party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and left the decision on the top leadership, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha candidates for the remaining five seats in Punjab were also discussed during the meeting of the CEC. The sources added that another meeting of the CEC is likely on Punjab where a consensus could not be arrived at, though all the seats were discussed.

The party will also soon announce its decision for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat and the choice has narrowed down to two candidates, the sources said..

(With PTI inputs)

