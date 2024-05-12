Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assam: Couple abandons 4-year-old daughter in Tinsukia, heads to join ULFA-I, say sources

Assam news: A couple in Assam’s Tinsukia district reportedly abandoned their ancestral home to join the proscribed outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), leaving behind their four-year-old daughter, sources said on Saturday (May 12).

According to police sources, the couple has been identified as Mamata Neog and her husband Achyut Neog. They reportedly left their daughter at Dirak Kapatoli village in Tinsukia district with her grandparents.

The couple is reportedly on their way to ULFA-I bases in Myanmar, the sources said. However, the police refused to comment on this development, saying: “We have to investigate the whole thing first.”

More details are awaited in this regard.

