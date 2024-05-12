'There are certain...', Shreyas Talpade on resuming work after heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade had suffered a heart attack last year in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor was shooting in Mumbai for Welcome to the Jungle and collapsed after his shoot. Shreyas Talpade, who underwent an angioplasty, says he will wait to take up films with action and high-intensity drama sequences till he recovers fully. He also said he is taking things slow for now and awaiting the release of his latest film "Kartam Bhugtam".

Shreyas Talpade added, "There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait." According to a report in PTI, he further said, "But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have that kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately. The kind of work that I'm doing right now and the line-up that I have in the next few months are fascinating. It's a nice mixed bag.

For the unversed, Shreyas Talpade will be seen in "Kartam Bhugtam". Directed by Soham P Shah, the film is a psychological thriller and is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 17. Directed by Soham P Shah, the film is a psychological thriller and is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 17. Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany are also the part of "Kartam Bhugtam" cast. The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, is produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt Ltd.

The actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" in which he plays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, comedy film "Welcome to the Jungle", and will reprise the voice role of Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj in the Hindi dubbed version of "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

