Hanuman Ansh continues to hold strong as Daayra, Vibe, Resident Evil struggle ahead of The Paradise release

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office even after more than a month in theatres. Several new films arrived last Friday, including Daayra, Vibe and Resident Evil, alongside Mirzapur The Movie. However, the newer releases have struggled to match the numbers being recorded by the older films. Here is a look at how each film performed on Thursday.

Daayra struggles at the box office

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor, Daayra was released in theatres on September 18. The film had a slow start at the box office and its daily collection has now dropped into the lakhs. On Tuesday, Day 5, the film earned Rs 50 lakh. On Wednesday, Day 6, it collected Rs 45 lakh. Its total net collection after six days stands at Rs 5.95 crore.

How is Vibe doing?

Kunal Kemmu's action comedy Vibe has fared better than Daayra, although it too has struggled to make a major impact. The film earned Rs 1.10 crore on Tuesday, Day 5, before collecting Rs 1 crore on Wednesday, Day 6. Its total net collection after six days stands at Rs 10.45 crore.

How much did Mirzapur The Movie earn?

Mirzapur The Movie has continued to draw audiences despite the strong run of Hanuman Ansh. The film earned Rs 2.15 crore on Tuesday, Day 19, followed by Rs 1.90 crore on Wednesday, Day 20. Its total net collection has now reached Rs 221.65 crore.

Resident Evil continues its run

Resident Evil arrived in Indian cinemas on September 18, 2026. The survival horror film has performed better than several of the recent releases at the box office. On Tuesday, Day 5, it earned Rs 1.50 crore. The film then collected Rs 1.45 crore on Wednesday, Day 6. Its total net collection currently stands at Rs 13.70 crore.

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong run

More than a month after its release, Hanuman Ansh remains one of the strongest performers in theatres. The film, which released on August 7, earned Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday, Day 47. On Thursday, Day 48, it collected Rs 4 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 284.93 crore. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 372.20 crore. With the film continuing to attract audiences well into its seventh week, it is now closing in on the Rs 300-crore mark in India.

Nani's The Paradise has arrived in theatres today, September 24, marking his return to the big screen in a new action drama. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal.

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