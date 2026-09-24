Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat bring Drishyam: The Conclusion to The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat are set to be the first guests on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Netflix has shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode, confirming that the three actors will appear on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The announcement came with a cheeky nod to the Drishyam franchise. Sharing a picture of the three actors, the makers wrote, "Saboot mil gaya! Pehle episode mein Drishyam: The Conclusion ki cast ki entry pakki hai!" The episode will stream on September 26 at 8 PM on Netflix.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat on Kapil's show

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are returning to the world of Drishyam with the upcoming film, while Jaideep Ahlawat is the new addition to the cast. Their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show will be part of the film’s promotional campaign.

The franchise has always had plenty of material for Kapil Sharma’s comedy format, given its obsession with clues, evidence and Vijay Salgaonkar's carefully constructed alibis. The makers have played on that in their announcement as well, using the phrase “Saboot mil gaya” to confirm the guest line-up.

The upcoming episode will also mark the first appearance of the Drishyam: The Conclusion cast together on the Netflix comedy show.

What to expect from Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar and Tabu as Meera Deshmukh. The new film continues the story established by the earlier instalments, with the events surrounding Vijay and his family once again at the centre of the plot.

Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the franchise for the latest chapter, although details about his character have largely been kept under wraps.

The film’s promotional campaign is now picking up pace, with the cast making appearances ahead of its release. Their Great Indian Kapil Show episode will give viewers a chance to see Devgn, Tabu and Ahlawat together away from the film’s thriller setting.

When to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat will premiere on Netflix on September 26 at 8 PM. The trio will be promoting Drishyam: The Conclusion during their appearance.

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