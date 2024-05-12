BSF recovers China-made drone near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BSF_PUNJAB Pakistani drone recovered

Amritsar: The Border Security Forces (BSF) troops recovered a China-made drone with a packet of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. The BSF troops launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area on Saturday and recovered a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight 520 hm attached to the drone.

"On May 11, BSF recovered one drone along with a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight 520 grams attached to the drone from village Hardo Rattan," the BSF said.

China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic found

The BSF further said that the narcotics were wrapped with transparent adhesive tape and a steel ring was also found attached to the packet. "During search operation, at about 04:40 pm, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 01 drone along with 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 520 Grams) attached with the drone. The narcotics were wrapped with transparent adhesive tape and 01 steel ring was also found attached with the packet. This recovery took place in a farming field nearby Village Hardo Rattan in district Amritsar," the BSF said.

The officials said that the recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic.

BSF recovers two packets of suspected heroin

BSF also recovered two packets of suspected heroin from Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape and a metal ring and the illuminating sticks were attached to the packets, it added.

"On 11 May 2024, acting on intelligence provided by the BSF intelligence wing regarding the presence of narcotics consignments at two different locations in the border area of Tarn Taran district, joint search operations were conducted by BSF in collaboration with the Punjab Police in the suspected areas, " it said.

In the first search operation, a packet of suspected heroin weighing 2.175 kilograms was recovered at approximately 7:30 pm from a farming field in the village of Sankatara in Tarn Taran district. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and one steel hook and three illuminating sticks were found attached to the packet.

Additionally, at around 7:45 pm, another packet of suspected heroin weighing 569 grams was recovered from a harvested field adjacent to the village of TJ Singh in Tarn Taran district. Similar to the first packet, the narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and one metal ring with three illuminating sticks was found attached to the packet.

