Ishan Kishan fined for breach of IPL Code of Conduct following Mumbai's loss to Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the 43rd game of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (April 27).

"Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," an IPL statement read.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

For the unversed Article 2.2 deals with the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

"Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board."

While Kishan didn't object to the reprimand and the fine slapped on him, the organisers didn't shed light on his offence.

Ishan and Mumbai Indians had a game to forget on Saturday. The 25-year-old failed to make the most out of an explosive start on a batting deck and it meant that Mumbai couldn't utilise the fielding restrictions in the powerplay overs to the fullest.

Chasing 253, Mumbai fought bravely despite losing wickets up front. The visitors were on the hunt right till the end as the middle and the lower order batters made up for the early loss of wickets with some phenomenal ball-striking, however, Delhi picked wickets when they needed them desperately and pulled the game back in their favour.