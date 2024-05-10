KKR vs MI pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play for Match 60?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc at Eden Gardens in the IPL 2024 game

KKR vs MI pitch report: Kolkata Knight Riders will target two big points to secure an early playoff qualification when they meet Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 season at Eden Gardens on Friday. Mumbai Indians seek a consolation win having already been knocked out of the top-four race this season.

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata surged to the top spot in the points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs while defending 235 in their last game. A win will ensure a playoff spot for Kolkata as they need just one win in their remaining three matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians registered a dominant seven-wicket win while chasing a 174-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game but were later eliminated from the playoff race. Mumbai are currently placed eighth in the points table and are second favourites to win in the upcoming fixture.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Pitch Report

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens equally helps both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket but teams are consistently posting big scores in this edition of the IPL regardless of the venue. Kolkata recorded 235 against Lucknow in the last game here but that's only 170+ total in last three matches at Eden Gardens. Teams bowling first boasts an impressive record at this venue and captains are likely to prefer chasing first in the upcoming clash on Saturday.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata stats

Total T20I Matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 155

Average second innings score: 137

Highest total scored: 201/5 by Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 162/4 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total scored: 70/10 by Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Lowest score defended: 186/5 by India vs West Indies

KKR vs MI probable playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.