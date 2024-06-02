Election Commission to hold press conference a day ahead of Lok Sabha Elections results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Mere a day ahead of the counting of votes on June 4, the Election Commission of India said that it will hold a press conference tomorrow.

Significantly, this is perhaps the first time that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls in the country, unlike its earlier tradition, where its deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polling.

"Press conference by the Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," the media invite by the EC reads.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 a.m. on June 4.

While all eyes have been glued to the details to be shared by the Election Commission tomorrow during the press conference, it is also pertinent to note that the poll has earlier announced that the counting of votes for 543 parliamentary seats and state assemblies in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 a.m. on June 4.

Further, the election commission has also issued several instructions for the counting of votes cast through postal ballots.

In a statement, the Election Commission issued a set of instructions for all poll officials on the procedure to be followed for counting votes from electronic voting machines, VVPATs, and postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as bye-election to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.



In a significant set of instruction, the poll body has ordered that no unauthorized person should be present in the counting hall. Under Rule 53(4), the RO has the authority to direct anybody to go out of the Counting Center, if anyone fails to obey the lawful directions of the returning officer.