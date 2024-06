The final voter turnout for Phase 4 of the Odisha State Assembly Elections, excluding postal ballots, has reached 74.41%, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer said. Voting in Odisha concluded on June 1, along with the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The assembly polls in Odisha were conducted simultaneously along with the General Elections. The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to double its tally in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.The BJP is making an effort to enter the bastion of Biju Janata Dal.

(ANI)