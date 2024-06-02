Video of Pune traffic policeman getting massage during 'nakabandi' goes viral, DCP clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA On-duty Pune traffic cop gets massage from a youth

A video showing a traffic policeman receiving a leg massage from an unidentified youth in Pune has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread attention and speculation. The footage, shared widely, depicts the traffic policeman sitting on a chair while the young man massages his leg. Those sharing the video claimed the incident to have occurred at a police checkpoint in Kalyani Nagar, the location of the recent high-profile Porsche crash involving an allegedly drunk minor driver.

The Porsche crash on May 19 resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals, causing nationwide outrage. Public anger intensified due to alleged attempts to tamper with evidence, including switching the blood samples of the accused to manipulate test results for alcohol consumption.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) issues clarification

Amid the uproar, the video of the traffic policeman added another layer of controversy. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar issued a clarification on Sunday, explaining the context behind the footage. "Sub Inspector Gorade (57) of Yerwada Traffic Division was deployed for drunk driving checks at Adlabs Chowk, Kalyani Nagar," stated DCP Pawar.

According to Pawar, SI Gorade had been on day-and-night duty for two days, leading to a severe spike in his blood sugar levels, which reached 550 mg/dl (milligrams per decilitre). This medical condition caused Gorade to experience leg cramps. "Hence, he sat down suddenly on the ground. The person in the footage helped to release cramps in the leg.”

Police verifying the facts

DCP Pawar added that while the immediate situation was addressed with the youth's assistance, a thorough verification of the facts is underway. "We are verifying the facts and will take necessary action as required," he said in his message.



