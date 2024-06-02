SL vs SA Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka and South Africa, the two fancied teams of Group D in T20 World Cup 2024 will be up against each other in New York on Monday, June 3

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York after the pre-cursor in the form of warm-up game gets ready to host its first of the eight games in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs South Africa. A fixture which has seen a few interesting games in the past ICC events, however, in the T20 World Cup, the Proteas have had the upper hand with three wins in four matches while Sri Lanka has won just one.

If the pitch is anything similar to what it was in the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh a couple of days ago, Sri Lankan spinners could be handful on that track. However, South Africa's middle order is something to be envy of, featuring skipper Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs. On any given day, even if two of them have a good day, the Proteas will find themselves in a winning position more often than not.

Their pace bowling is struggling but the good thing is they have a lot of options this time around and they can rotate but with the quality of spinners in their ranks, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, they are one of the title contenders and Sri Lanka will have to bring their A game to get across the finishing line.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4, SL vs SA

Kusal Mendis, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka