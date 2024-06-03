For first time in 2634 T20I matches, Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann creates historical record in T20 WC 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Namibia's pacer Ruben Trumpelmann.

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann has etched his name into the history books and has created a never-seen-before record in the history of T20I cricket. Playing in their third consecutive T20 World Cup, Namibia opened their campaign against Oman on June 3 (as per IST) in the first Group B encounter at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

In the third match of the ongoing tournament, Namibia won the toss and invited Oman to bat first. Openers Kashyap Prajapati and Naseem Khushi opened the innings, while left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann began the charge with the new ball in hand. During his opening over, the left-arm pacer created a record that was never seen in the 2633 T20Is preceding this contest.

Trumplemann has become the first player in history of the T20I cricket to take two wickets off the first two balls in a match. He achieved the feat when he dismissed Prajapati and Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks on the first two balls of the match.

Coming from over the wicket, the left-armer got a decent amount of swing. He was right on the money from ball one, pitching a swinging delivery fuller towards Prajapati and beating him to catch him plumb in front. The 26-year-old pacer steamed in for the second one to the Oman skipper and smacked Ilyas' boot with another inswinging fuller delivery. Namibia were off to a dream start.

Before, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We gonna have a bowl, looks a good wicket and there's some rain around later maybe. We gotta go out there and show what we are about. We need to execute our skills in the middle," he said at the toss.

"It's good to bat on a fresh wicket and the ball will come on nicely in the night. Really good to play, lots of plans but this is the time to execute it. Everyone is fit," Ilyas said at the toss.

Oman's Playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Namibia's Playing XI: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni