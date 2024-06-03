Tik Tik Tik to Uunchai: 6 films of Sarika Thakur establishing her versatility | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sarika Thakur

Veteran actress Sarika Thakur who began her career as a child actor at the age of 5, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. The actress gained recognition after starring in the 1967 film Hamrraz and then later starred in several Hindi and Marathi films. Let's take a look at a few of her notable works which established her acting prowess.

1. Tik Tik Tik

Tik Tik Tik tells the story of Dilip, a photographer, who gets involved with a group of three supermodels on an international tour. Other models sent abroad seem to be dead, and when the cycle repeats, Dilip is suspected. Directed by Bharathiraja, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja, Madhavi, Radha and Swapna.

2. Manorama Six Feet Under

Manorama Six Feet Under is the story of Manorama, an irrigation minister's wife, who asks Satyaveer to find proof of her husband's extramarital affair. When Satyaveer starts investigating, he uncovers a series of hidden truths. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film stars Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

3. Bheja Fry

Bheja Fry is the story of Ranjeet who invites trouble when he welcomes Bharat, an aspiring singer, to his house. However, Bharat realises the mess he has created and tries to amend things for Ranjeet, but causes more damage. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film features Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sharat Katariya, Bhairavi Goswami and Ranvir Shorey.

4. Baar Baar Dekho

Baar Baar Dekho is the story of Jai Verma, a math genius, time travels to the future without any control over it. When he realises the value of life and love, he intends to go back in time and rectify his past mistakes. Directed by Nitya Verma, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Nitya Mehra, Taha Shah Badussha and Sayani Gupta among others.

5. Club 60

Club 60 is the story of Tariq, a neurosurgeon, who moves to Mumbai with his wife after the death of their son. He is soon invited by a group of flamboyant seniors to a club which has more to it than meets the eye. Directed by Sanjay Tripathy, the film features Farooq Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, Satish Shah, Tinnu Anand and Sharat Saxena.

6. Uunchai

Uunchai is the story of three retired friends who go on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their dying friend's last wish, they discover the true meaning of freedom and life. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Sheen Dass among others.

Also Read: 'The object I was asked...', Chris Evans BREAKS silence on controversy of him signing a bomb

Also Read: 'I couldn't be more grateful...', Preity Zinta wraps up 'Lahore 1947', shares pictures from set