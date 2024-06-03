Sri Lanka vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga and Aiden Markram

SL vs SA Preview: Sri Lanka and South Africa will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the mouth-watering game in New York on Monday, June 3.

Both teams are favourites to qualify for Super 8 from Group D and will be looking forward to starting their title challenge with two big points. Sri Lanka, the winners of the 2014 edition, suffered a shock defeat against the Netherlands in their first warm-up game but recorded an impressive win against Ireland in the last practice match to gain some momentum ahead of the mega encounter.

The Proteas were thrashed 0-3 in the T20I series by West Indies last month but the majority of key senior figures were rested due to their involvement in the IPL 2024. Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be eager to end their wait for the maiden World Cup title with a positive start to their campaign at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 4

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date & Time: Monday, June 3 at 10:30 PM Local Time and 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record:

South Africa dominantly lead the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka with 12 wins in 17 T20I matches played between the two countries. South Africa have also won the last five overall T20I games against the Sri Lankan side and are favourites to extend their remarkable record in the upcoming match.

T20I Matches SL Won SA Won No Result 17 5 12 0

South Africa also dominate the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup meeting. The Proteas have won three of four meetings against the Island nation, including in the last-over thriller in the 2021 edition.

Matches in T20WC SL Won SA Won No Result 4 1 3 0

SL vs SA Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman.