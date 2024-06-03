Monday, June 03, 2024
     
Earthquakes shake area near Japan's Ishikawa region hit by January 1, fatal disaster, but no tsunami

Japan Earthquakes: The moment people in the Ishikawa region felt the tremors, their horrific memories of January 1 earthquake which killed 241 people created panic among them.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Tokyo Updated on: June 03, 2024 6:37 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

Strong earthquakes early on Monday hit Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa that was hit on January 1 by a fatal quake. The authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. There were no reports of damage or injuries. 

"A magnitude 5.9 quake hit a northern tip of the Noto Peninsula. Minutes later, a tremor of magnitude 4.8 occurred," said Japan Meteorological Agency.

There was no danger of tsunami from the two earthquakes, it added.

Most public transportation services were operating normally, said the West Japan Railway Co.

No abnormalities were found at two nearby nuclear power plants, stated the Nuclear Regulation Authority after the tremors.

One of them, the Shika plant on the Noto Peninsula, had minor damage, though officials said that did not affect cooling functions of the two reactors. Hokuriku Electric Power Co said there were no power outages.

On January 1, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula killed 241 people. Damages still remain and many of the residents had evacuated on the first day of the year.

(AP inputs)

