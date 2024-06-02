Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Uttarakhand: Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham to introduce registration facilities like Chardham Yatra.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today (June 2) said that registration facilities will be started for Kainchi Dham, the ashram of Neem Karoli Baba in Nainital district. CM Dhami stated this at a meeting with officials to review the Char Dham Yatra and other matters.

Kainchi Dham is a beautiful secluded mountain ashram also referred as Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. CM who also had visited Badrinath on Saturday (June 1) and reviewed the arrangements said that currently, the yatra is underway very systematically.

"Char Dham Yatra is currently underway very systematically, tourists from all over the country and the world come to Uttarakhand. Whatever necessary arrangements have to be made, we have reviewed them. Water, electricity, roads, all these are also very important issues, I have held a meeting on them too."

"Arrangements for registration will be made for Kaichi Dham, which has become a world-famous Dham. As a large number of people are coming there and the visitors should not face any problems, their journey should be smooth," he added.

Arrangements at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand

Ahead of this, an official statement from the state government has mentioned that the number of devotees is also increasing rapidly in Kainchi Dham and Purnagiri. CM directed the officials to keep adequate parking arrangements along with basic facilities in Kainchi Dham.

Adequate parking should also be arranged on the routes leading to Kainchi Dham. Shuttle bus service should be started for Kainchi Dham. A bypass is also proposed for Kainchi Dham.

Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited Kainchi Dham on May 30.

"A new spiritual energy has flown into me after coming to this sacred place. I feel a mix of piousness, sublimity and spirituality inside me. My sense of dedication to the nation has also deepened," Dhankhar said after paying a visit to the ashram.

