Baseless allegations regarding voter turnout data: EC raps Kharge for 'creating confusion'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a sharp rebuke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today, condemning his actions as obstructive to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The ECI characterised Kharge's statements as "aggression on vitals of live election operations." The ECI denounced Kharge's baseless allegations regarding the release of voter turnout data during the ongoing polls. Such unfounded claims, according to the ECI, are designed to sow confusion, misdirection, and impediments in the conduct of free and fair elections.

The ECI condemned Kharge's statements as an "aggression on vitals of live election operations," asserting that his baseless allegations aimed to create confusion and hinder the conduct of free and fair polls. The poll body warned that such utterances could negatively impact voter participation and demoralise election machinery across states.

Commission rejects Kharge's contentions

In response to Kharge's insinuations, the ECI categorically rejected his claims, refuting any delay in providing turnout data. It emphasised that updated turnout data consistently exceeded poll day statistics. To substantiate its stance, the commission released a factual matrix of data from past elections, dating back to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Biased narrative denounced

The ECI accused Kharge of attempting to push a biased narrative, asserting that his allegations lacked factual basis. It dismissed charges of mismanagement and delay in releasing turnout data, labeling Kharge's claims as unwarranted and reflective of a deliberate attempt to sow confusion.

Kharge's letter raises concerns

Kharge's letter, dated May 7, expressed doubts about the ECI's functioning, citing concerns over the publication of actual voting data, delay in releasing turnout figures, and non-publication of final voters' lists. He questioned whether these actions were aimed at manipulating the final results.

