Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav react to Kejriwal's bail: Who said what

In a major relief, the Supreme Court on Friday granted Arvind Kejriwal interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. The last phase of the general elections will be held on June 1.

Many Opposition leaders who are part of I.N.D.I.A bloc have welcomed the decision and congratulated the Delhi CM. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to react. She said, "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections."

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also took to X and said, "Arvind Kejriwalji getting justice and relief against dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the BJP dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy!"

Among other leaders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also reacted.