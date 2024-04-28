Sonu Sood faces trouble as WhatsApp gets blocked, appeals to fix it urgently

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood

From offering people jobs to ensuring they reach home during the covid pandemic, bollywood actor Sonu Sood is always ready to help when anyone needs help. The actor has always been proactive in helping and never shies away from using his influence. Currently, Sonu Sood is facing trouble as the actor's WhatsApp account has been blocked.

Sonu Sood took to X(Twitter) and wrote in the caption, "@WhatsApp Still my account doesn’t work...Time to wake up guys...It’s been more than 36 hours...Message me directly on my account asap...Hundreds of needy people must be trying to reach for help...Kindly do your bit." Along with the caption, he shared a snip of WhatsApp.

He also shared another post in which he wrote "My number does not work on @WhatsApp. I have been facing this problem many times. I feel time for you guys to upgrade your services."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Fateh. The makers released the teaser of the film in March. Fateh is all set to hit the screens this year. With this film, Sonu is making his directorial debut. Helmed by Vaibhav Misra, Fateh stars Sonu and Jacqueline in lead roles. The movie also features Vijay Raaz and Shivjyoti Rajput in prominent roles.The film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

For the unversed, the actor recently revealed that his directorial debut flick titled Fateh will revolve around cheating through cybercrimes. He also recently became a victim of deepfake technology after a viral video featuring his morphed face was circulated online. The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whitaker. Fateh has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland,

Apart from Fateh, Sonu Sood has several other projects in his kitty including Sundar C's directorial Madha Gaja Raja, Mohanlal-starrer Rambaan, and Robbie Grewal's directorial Jewel Thief.

