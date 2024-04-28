LSG's assistant coach Lance Klusener blames 'ordinary bowling' for run-fest in IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lance Klusener.

The continued run-fest in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a major talking point these days and the latest to join the debate is the assistant coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Lance Klusener.

Without mincing his words, Klusener said that the overall bowling performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been "ordinary" and added that he had "not seen a lot of good bowling in the competition".

"There’s been a lot of ordinary bowling and batsmen are just so good these days, they're taking advantage.

Maybe the batsmen have evolved a lot quicker than the bowlers in this competition," Klusener said during the press conference after Lucknow's seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"I haven't seen a lot of good death bowling in the competition and that's why teams have been able to take advantage. Sure, surfaces have been flat. I haven't seen a lot of swing either,” he added.

Klusener also mentioned that there is a lack of good death bowling and the art of bowling yorkers at will has gradually disappeared.

"It's easy to overcomplicate. If you run in and execute even four out of six yorkers. We don't see that anymore. We don't see that skill," he said.

"We’re going to slower balls and a whole lot of other variations. That pure death bowling of yorkers, whether it's wide or straight, that's a skill that we don't see very often these days," he added.

The ongoing edition of the cash-rich league has already witnessed a few mind-blowing batting records.

The 30th match of the season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed the highest match aggregate (549 runs) in a T20 game. While Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 287 batting first, RCB replied with 262 runs for the loss of seven wickets.