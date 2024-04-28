India TV Sports Wrap on April 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

India's golden run at the ongoing Archery World Cup doesn't look like coming to an end. The men's recurve team has added yet another gold to India's golden tally after beating South Korea. On the other hand, the IPL 2024, will witness another doubleheader on Sunday (April 28) as Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai and Sunrisers will be in action. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024

Royals beat LSG by seven wickets in Lucknow to consolidate their top spot on the points table.

Archery World Cup 2024: India stun Olympic champions South Korea to claim men's recurve gold

The Indian men's archery team won a gold medal in the recurve category after defeating the Olympic champions South Korea at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.

Ishan Kishan fined for breach of IPL Code of Conduct following Mumbai's loss to Delhi Capitals

Ishan Kishan has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the 43rd game of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Titans to play RCB in IPL 2024

Titans are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 45th match of IPL 2024.

CSK to face SRH in match 46

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Pakistan win 5th T20I to level series

Pakistan won the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand by nine runs to end the series 2-2.

India women to square off against Bangladesh women

India women will take the field against Bangladesh women in the first T20I of the five-match series on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya blames Tilak Varma for loss against Delhi Capitals

Hardik felt that Tilak's lack of game awareness cost Mumbai the game against Delhi Capitals.

Inter Miami beat New England in Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami beat New England 4-1 in Major League Soccer.

Delhi Capitals claim fifth spot on points table