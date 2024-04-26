Cop on poll duty kills himself with service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chhattisgarh: A cop, who was on poll duty, killed himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police informed on Friday. The reason as to why the police personnel took this extreme step is not known as of now.

Responsible authorities are analysing the situation and taking appropriate action.

The incident happened during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In phase 2, polling is taking place in three seats in the state including Kanker, Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon.

Gariaband falls in the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency and is one of the Assembly segments in this parliamentary seat.

Head Constable Jiyalal Pawar allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in a room at the school, he said. He was in the reserve team and was not deployed for active poll work, the official said.

Pawar belonged to Batallion no. 34 of the MP Special Armed Force, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body for the postmortem, he said. No suicide note was found at the spot, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

