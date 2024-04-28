National Pet Parents Day 2024: 5 ways to keep your furry friend healthy during summers

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 ways to keep your furry friend healthy during summer

As the sun shines brighter and temperatures rise, pet owners must ensure their furry companions stay cool and healthy during the scorching summer months. National Pet Parents Day, observed annually on the last Sunday in April, serves as a reminder to cherish our bond with our beloved pets and take proactive steps to prioritise their well-being. Here are five simple yet effective ways to keep your furry friend healthy and happy this summer.

1. Hydration is Key

Just like humans, pets need plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially when the mercury soars. Make sure to provide your furry friend with fresh, clean water at all times. Consider placing multiple water bowls around your home and refill them regularly. If you're spending time outdoors with your pet, carry a portable water bottle and bowl to keep them hydrated on the go.

2. Provide Shade and Shelter

When your pet is outdoors, ensure they have access to shaded areas where they can escape the direct heat of the sun. Whether it's a tree, umbrella, or a covered patio, providing ample shade can help prevent overheating and sunburn. Additionally, if your pet spends extended periods outside, make sure they have access to a well-ventilated shelter where they can rest comfortably away from the sun's rays.

3. Never Leave Pets in Parked Cars

Temperatures inside a parked car can skyrocket within minutes, even on relatively mild days. Leaving your pet inside a parked car, even for a short duration, can quickly lead to heatstroke and even death. Always err on the side of caution and never leave your pet unattended in a vehicle, regardless of whether the windows are cracked open or if you plan to be away for just a few minutes.

4. Exercise Routine

During the summer months, it's essential to adjust your pet's exercise routine to avoid overexertion. Aim for early morning or late evening walks when temperatures are cooler, and pavement is less likely to burn your pet's paw pads. Keep playtime sessions indoors or in shaded areas, and pay close attention to signs of overheating, such as excessive panting, lethargy, and drooling. If you suspect your pet is overheated, move them to a cooler area immediately and offer water.

5. Protect Against Parasites

Warmer weather often brings an increase in fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes, which can transmit harmful diseases to your pet. Keep your furry friend protected by using veterinarian-recommended flea and tick preventatives and ensuring they're up to date on their vaccinations, including heartworm prevention. Additionally, regularly inspect your pet for any signs of pests, such as redness, itching, or visible parasites, and consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

As we celebrate National Pet Parents Day 2024, let's reaffirm our commitment to providing our furry companions with the love, care, and attention they deserve. By following these simple tips, we can help keep our pets healthy, happy, and safe throughout the summer months and beyond. After all, our pets aren't just animals—they're cherished members of our families.

