'After June 4, govt will give definite cut-off date for declaring UP mafia-free': CM Yogi in Aap Ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said after June 4, the BJP government will give a definite cut-off date for declaring UP as 'mafia-free' state adding properties acquired by mafias will be seized and converted into homes for the poor.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who faced Rajat Sharma in India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' while responding on the law and order situation in the state, said, "After June 4, our government will give a definite cut-off date for declaring UP as mafia-free state. Secondly, all properties acquired by mafia leaders will be seized and converted into homes for the poor, the orphans, women protection homes, homes for physically handicapped, hospitals and good schools. In the first phase, mafia leaders will be targeted, and in the second phase, properties belonging to their henchmen ('gurga') will also be seized. Our action plan is ready."

The chief minister had harsh words for gangsters, dead or alive. On Mukhtar Ansari's death in custody, Yogi replied, "Bhai, Marna Toh Tha Hi "(He had to die, bro). Samajwadi Party leaders went to his home to console the family. There lies the difference between them and us. When the great Ram Bhakt former CM Kalyan Singh died, Samajwadi Party did not issue a condolence message, but for a dead gangster, their leader went to his home to shed crocodile tears (ghadiyali aansoo). Our country can never tolerate this."

Yogi Adityanath on Azam Khan

On Azam Khan's allegation that his properties were destroyed by use of bulldozers, Yogi said, "This is another "Kaka Shree" of that Mahabharat family. When Draupadi was being disrobed, everybody was silent in front of Duryodhan and Dushashan. Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (As you sow, so shall you reap). Whether it's Azam Khan or any mafia gangster, they had obstructed the state's development. Today UP has secured Rs 40 lakh crore worth of investment proposals, and our Prime Minister attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Rs 10.5 lakh crore worth of projects in UP. Today people in UP are free from fear."

