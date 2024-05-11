'UCC will be enacted during third term of Modi govt': CM Yogi tells Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised in its manifesto that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country adding the law will be enacted during the third term of the Modi government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who faced India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', emphatically said that the Uniform Civil Code will be enacted during the third term of the Modi government. "This will also bring population control within its ambit (Uske baad Jansankhya Niyantran Iske Daayre Me Aa Jayega). UCC has been promised in BJP's manifesto."

Rahul Gandhi an accidental Hindu, says CM Yogi

Describing Rahul Gandhi as an "Accidental Hindu", Yogi Adityanath said, the Citizenship Amendment Act will be enforced. "It will not take away citizenship from any Indian, but will grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis who have migrated to India from neighbouring countries due to persecution."

On some Islamic fundamentalists speaking about Gazwa-e-Hind, Yogi said, "Gazwa-e-Hind is not going to happen till the Day of Qayamat (Reckoning). Bharat will continue to remain Bharat."

On the 'Vote Jihad' call given by a niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Yogi Adityanath replied, "Vote Ke Liye Jihad Karenge, Toh Jannat Nahin Milegi, Jahannum Milega" (If they do jihad for vote, then they will not go to heaven, but hell).

On Muslim Personal Law Board spokesman Maulana Sajjad Nomani appealing to Muslims to vote collectively to defeat Modi, Yogi replied, "This is really unfortunate. During the last 10 years, Modi Ji gave social welfare benefits to all irrespective of caste and religion... Those who are trying to polarise our society can never be benefactors of Muslims. They will always want Muslims to wear lungis and run."

