'Must watch, my interview with Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' tonight at 10,' writes CM Yogi on X

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on social media platform X on Saturday asked his followers to watch his interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', to be telecast tonight at 10.

Taking to X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "My interview with Rajat Sharma ji in India TV's program 'Aap Ki Adalat' tonight at 10... must watch!"

In India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked about ending 'mafia raj' in Uttar Pradesh, call made by Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece to practice 'Vote Jihad', Lok Sabha elections 2024, priorities of Bharatiya Janata Party, bulldozers, population control among other issues.

During the show, CM Yogi Adityanath talked about the deadline for declaring Uttar Pradesh a mafia-free state. In his interview, CM Yogi also targeted the Opposition leaders and predicted how many seats their opponents would get in Uttar Pradesh and how many seats the NDA will win across the country.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that he is holding election rallies for BJP candidates across the country and understood the mood of the public. Based on his experience during the poll campaign, CM Yogi shared light upon on how the results could be on June 4.