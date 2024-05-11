Narendra Modi will become PM for third time, complete his term, no doubt about it, says Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail from Tihar Jail in the alleged liquor scam policy case, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sideline Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah will be made Prime Minister after PM Modi turns 75, saying Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time and complete his term. There is no doubt about this neither within the BJP nor within the NDA nor in the minds of the countrymen.

In a long post on social media platform X, Rajnath Singh said, "After being released from jail on interim bail, the kind of baseless things Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has said about BJP today, it is becoming clear that in this election, BJP and NDA alliance are going to achieve a spectacular victory under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi...PM Modi will become the PM for the third time and complete his term. There is no doubt about this neither within the BJP nor within the NDA nor in the minds of the countrymen..."

"While Prime Minister Modi is a symbol of credibility in politics, Kejriwal is a symbol of crisis of credibility in politics. BJP has Modi in its mind, the credibility that Modi has for his leadership in this country and his acceptance in the public mind is no match for the leaders of the INDI alliance. This country is confident that by becoming Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi will further strengthen his resolve to build a developed India and take India to new heights."

Earlier today, responding to Arvind Kejriwal's 'next PM statement', Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that there is no such '75-year retirement' provision in BJP's constitution adding Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister and complete his term.

