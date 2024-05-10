Akshaya Tritiya 2024: How to check gold purity? Steps to check hallmark

Follow us on Image Source : PEXEL Know how to check gold purity.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an auspicious day for Hindus. This day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, as it is believed that any investments made on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune. In 2024, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 10.

As gold is a symbol of wealth and prosperity in many cultures, it is no surprise that people rush to buy gold on this auspicious day. However, with the increasing cases of gold fraud and fake gold being sold in the market, it is essential to know how to check the purity of gold before making a purchase. The most reliable method to determine the purity of gold is by checking its hallmark.

What is Hallmarking?

Hallmarking is a process of certifying the purity of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, etc. It is a way to ensure that the metal meets the required standards of purity and quality. Hallmarking involves imprinting or stamping specific marks or symbols on the metal, which can be used to identify its purity. These marks are recognised by authorised agencies and are accepted as proof of purity.

Steps to Check Hallmark on Akshaya Tritiya 2024:

Look for the BIS Mark: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been entrusted with the task of certifying and hallmarking precious metals in India. The first step to check the hallmark on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is to look for the BIS mark on the gold item you wish to purchase. The BIS mark consists of a triangle with the letters "BIS" written inside it. This mark ensures that the gold has been certified and meets the required standards of purity.

Check for Purity Grade: The next step is to check for the purity grade of the gold. Gold is measured in Karats, and the purity of gold is expressed in terms of Karats. Pure gold is 24 Karat, which means it is 99.9% pure. However, it is not practical to use pure gold for making jewellery, so it is mixed with other metals to make it more durable. The commonly used purity grades of gold in India are 22K, 18K, and 14K. You can find the purity grade of gold next to the BIS mark.

Look for the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre's Mark: The hallmark on gold also includes a mark of the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre where the gold has been tested and certified. This mark ensures that the gold has gone through rigorous testing procedures and meets the required standards of purity.

Check the Year of Hallmarking: Each year, a different code is used to represent the year in which the hallmark was done. This code can be found next to the BIS mark. In Akshaya Tritiya 2024, the code for hallmarking will be "R."

Check for Fineness Number: Another essential element of a hallmark is the fineness number, which represents the purity of gold in terms of parts per 1000. For example, if a gold item has a fineness number of 916, it means that it is 91.6% pure. You can find this number next to the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre's mark.

Verify the Weight: Apart from the purity of gold, it is also essential to check the weight of the gold item you wish to purchase. Jewellers usually mention the weight of the gold on the invoice, and it should match the weight mentioned on the hallmark.

